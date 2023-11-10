Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.75 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $36,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Up 0.0 %

Cencora stock opened at $196.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.93.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cencora

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.