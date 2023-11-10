Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $37,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

VICI stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

