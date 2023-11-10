Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,022.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,677 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Builders FirstSource worth $37,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.92.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

