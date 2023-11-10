Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of MSCI worth $38,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $506.05 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.44.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

