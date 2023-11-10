Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,054 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $32,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

