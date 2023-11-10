Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Chewy worth $36,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $19.90 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.