Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,450 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $36,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,531,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $88.34 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

