Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,351 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of eBay worth $40,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 42.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

