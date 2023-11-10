Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,622 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $29,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

