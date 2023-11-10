MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $5.13 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Articles

