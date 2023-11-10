ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

In other news, CEO L Heath Sampson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ModivCare news, CEO L Heath Sampson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 204,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,153,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,982,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,396,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 577,730 shares of company stock valued at $18,031,845 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ModivCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ModivCare by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

