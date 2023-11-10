monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $211.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.06.

MNDY stock opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.94. monday.com has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in monday.com by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in monday.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in monday.com by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

