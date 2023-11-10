Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

