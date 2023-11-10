Morgan Stanley Trims SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.64.

NYSE SEAS opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

