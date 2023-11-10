Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at C$101.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$102.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.14. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$100.05 and a 52 week high of C$124.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morguard’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

