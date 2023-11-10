MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRC. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after buying an additional 285,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,937 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

