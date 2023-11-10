MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $506.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.44.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

