M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

