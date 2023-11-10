MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 5.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 60,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,538,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

MultiPlan Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,039,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,813 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 664,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

