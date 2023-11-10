NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
