NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

