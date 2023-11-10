National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.33-4.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37.

National Health Investors Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

