NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCR. Northcoast Research lowered NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NCR has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NCR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in NCR by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 5,709.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NCR by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

