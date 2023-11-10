Needham & Company LLC Lowers Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $4.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:COMP opened at $1.90 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.71.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $46,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,957.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,020 shares of company stock valued at $381,608 over the last ninety days. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

