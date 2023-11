Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Up 1.4%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.29. 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.