NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Martin Westhead Sells 5,826 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $73,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NETGEAR Price Performance
Shares of NTGR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.
