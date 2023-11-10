NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Martin Westhead Sells 5,826 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $73,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,271 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 144,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in NETGEAR by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

