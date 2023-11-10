NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 346,448 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 670,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 174,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NXE stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

