Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $144.24 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.