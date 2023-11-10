Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.50.

Shares of NXST opened at $144.24 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,347,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

