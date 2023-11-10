NEXT (LON:NXT) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,840 ($84.43).
NEXT Trading Up 1.1 %
NEXT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 66 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,601.40%.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
