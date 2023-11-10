Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.52. 226,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,534,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $29,912,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

