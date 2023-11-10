Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

