Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 9,439.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.46. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

