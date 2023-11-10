Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.