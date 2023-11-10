Northland Securities Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Market Perform

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

