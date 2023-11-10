Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $6.71 on Friday. Novavax has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 82.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Earnings History for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

