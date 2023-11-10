Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $45,701,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 263.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 970,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nuvei by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 824,991 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

