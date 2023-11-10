Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $229.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,062. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.