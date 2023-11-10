Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 45.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,257. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

