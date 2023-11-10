Nvwm LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.