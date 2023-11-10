Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 8,158 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 684,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

