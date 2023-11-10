Nvwm LLC Cuts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $453.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

