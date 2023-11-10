Nvwm LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $97.05. 91,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

