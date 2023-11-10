Nvwm LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 158.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

