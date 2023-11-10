Nvwm LLC Has $136,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

