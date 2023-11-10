Nvwm LLC Has $742,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2,150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.20 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

