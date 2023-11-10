Nvwm LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,040,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 275,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

