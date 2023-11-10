Nvwm LLC Purchases 952 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $152.74 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
