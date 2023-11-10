Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 6,104 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after buying an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 294,453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

