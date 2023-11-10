Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 609,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

