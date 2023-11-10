Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $371.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

